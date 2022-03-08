A 5G 'budget-friendly' iPhone, a iPad said to be twice as fast as its competitors and a faster chip for its desktop Mac computers are some of Apple's new products that were announced on Tuesday.

5G capabilities have been a big part of Apple's focus for the high end of its flagship product as customers look for powerful devices with better connectivity, with the iPhone 13 showing off custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds.

Apple's cheaper SE model is also getting a 5G update, which may entice cost-conscious consumers to get new phones.

But Apple is raising the price of the new SE to $429 (€393) from $399 (€366), passing on some higher costs from snarled global supply chains. It will be available from March 18. New features also include Face ID.

It is a smartphone that is "designed to last," said Apple chief executive Tim Cook.

The iPhone SE comes with an A15 Bionic chip, which Apple says is the fastest among competition, a 4.7-inch retina display and a home button with touch ID.

"This is important for our existing users who want a smaller iPhone at a great value," Cook said.

The United States, Japan, and Western Europe have been the top markets for iPhone SE sales in recent years, according to researcher IDC.

The iPhone maker is also launching a new version of the iPad Air, that will have 5G connectivity and a faster M1 chipset and will feature a 12-megapixel front camera.