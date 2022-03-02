The American electric car startup Fisker held the European debut of its Ocean SUV at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Euronews Next inspected the car and sat down with the company’s chief executive officer and designer Henrik Fisker to find out why it has sold out so quickly.

One of the key points about the vehicle is its price range, starting at €41,600, much cheaper than its other electric-powered vehicles.

We really need to get people out of the gasoline cars and into electric cars Henrik Fisker Fisker CEO and designer

Fisker says the car can accelerate from 0 to 96 kilometres per hour in 6.9 seconds and has a range of 630 km.

“It’s a fun sporty vehicle but also a vehicle you can use every day,” Fisker told Euronews Next, adding that it is also a vehicle you can “go really far in” thanks to its 275-horsepower electric motor and its highly reliable lithium-ion phosphate battery pack.

Fisker has debuted its Ocean all-electric SUV to the European market at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Michael Muller via AP

Eco-friendly seats and solar roof

Fisker said the aim is to create the world’s most sustainable car, and the vehicle has soft seats made of recycled t-shirts and carpets made out of recycled plastics.

It also boasts the world’s largest solar roof.

“We wanted to create a high-quality car from the get-go, which is why we gave a long warranty of six years,” Fisker said.

A rival to Tesla?

Asked if the car could compete with Tesla on the electric car market, Fisker said: “I don’t think it’s about rivalling a particular company.

"We really need to get people out of the gasoline cars and into electric cars”.

EV charging

Another unmissable feature of the car is its massive 17.1-inch (43 cm) infotainment display that can rotate between portrait and landscape.

But it isn’t just for watching films and other entertainment as you can also use it to find the next EV charging station.

Despite concerns of the lacking infrastructure of EV charging stations, Fisker said: “I don’t believe people have anything to worry about” as investment is being put into EV charging infrastructure.

_To take a closer look at the Ocean, click on the video below. _