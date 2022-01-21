Amazon Alexa is reportedly suffering outages across Europe, leaving users unable to get responses from their Echo devices.
Users in the UK, France and Germany have reported the outages and the website Down Detector also showed there was a spike in reports of problems with Amazon Alexa devices on Friday morning. Although it appears that the problem may be resolving itself as the reports have since slowed.
Many users were left confused as the gadget would not respond to voice commands or would reply with a message saying that “something went wrong”.
Social media was also ablaze with posts from Alexa owners who were unable to converse with their electronic companion.
Although in typical internet fashion many were able to see the funny side.
Amazon has not yet posted about the problem.