Amazon Alexa is reportedly suffering outages across Europe, leaving users unable to get responses from their Echo devices.

Users in the UK, France and Germany have reported the outages and the website Down Detector also showed there was a spike in reports of problems with Amazon Alexa devices on Friday morning. Although it appears that the problem may be resolving itself as the reports have since slowed.

The website Down Detector showed the spike in reports of outages. Downdetector.co.uk

Many users were left confused as the gadget would not respond to voice commands or would reply with a message saying that “something went wrong”.

Social media was also ablaze with posts from Alexa owners who were unable to converse with their electronic companion.

Is anyone else getting this issue?



Me: Alexa

Alexa: Sorry something went wrong.



The Internet is fine.



Is it the end of the world?@amazon#alexadown#ENDOFDAYSpic.twitter.com/s9SGoLwwTK — Stuart Robertson (@cpwstu) January 21, 2022

Anyone else’s #amazon#Alexa not working in #Ireland or #uk she lights up listens but doesn’t play any commands. — Tristan Webb (@tristanwebb) January 21, 2022

Although in typical internet fashion many were able to see the funny side.

Alexa users trying to work out if Amazon's servers are still down pic.twitter.com/DiRTSNgHhA — Sam Wilson (@MrSamWilson) January 21, 2022

Amazon has not yet posted about the problem.