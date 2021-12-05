Tech fans are a varied bunch, which can make buying them presents all the more stressful.

But fear not! Euronews Next has put together this handy list to save you time and energy this holiday season.

For the music lover

IKEA Symfonisk WiFi speaker - €179

A wireless speaker they can hang on the wall. Oh, and it's compatible with high-end Sonos speakers, thanks to the premium audio company's partnership with IKEA.

Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones - €280

These lightweight Bluetooth earbuds feature market-leading noise-canceling technology and an IPX4 waterproof rating that will keep the sweat out if the lucky recipient takes them for a run.

AudioQuest Dragonfly Cobalt USB - €299

Probably the most you'll ever pay for a USB stick, but audio purists will love this compact digital audio converter that gives digital music libraries a new lease of life.

The IKEA Symfonisk picture frame with WiFi speaker in situ. Ikea

For the home worker

Flexispot standing desk - €199 / Griffin Elevator laptop stand - €38

Give the gift of good posture this holiday season. Full-time remote workers (and their backs) could benefit from the electrically-operated Flexispot EG1, starting at €199.

For a cheaper solution, a laptop stand like the Griffin Elevator notebook stand (€38) can keep a laptop at eye level, saving your loved one from a sore neck.

Ember Cup 2 - €149.95

This rechargeable smart cup can keep drinks warm for up to an hour, and even allows users to set a specific temperature via the accompanying app.

Logitech C920S webcam - €99.99

A full HD webcam with a built-in microphone and privacy shutter, perfect for meeting colleagues remotely. It's also Euronews Next approved - the author uses it to dial into our daily meeting.

For the fitness fanatic

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt - €299.99

Wahoo updated its popular bike computer this year with a colour screen and improved directions. Simple integration with fitness apps like Strava, as well as power, cadence, and heart rate monitors make this a must-have for cyclists.

Theragun Mini - €199

Massage guns are an increasingly popular way to recover from a workout more quickly. The Theragun Mini is the smallest, cheapest, and most portable option on offer from Therabody, which has been in the industry since 2016.

Apple Watch Series 7 - from €429

The newest edition of Apple's smartwatch features a larger screen and faster recharging than the old model. It packs in all the standard activity-tracking features, plus the ability to check the level of oxygen in your blood.

Apple Watch users can take an electrocardiogram right from the wrist with the ECG app. Apple

For the pro gamer

Steam Deck - preorder from €419

OK, this one isn't going to be ready in time for Christmas, but Valve has crammed a full gaming PC into a handheld console not much bigger than a Nintendo Switch. The Steam Deck is due to start shipping in February next year.

IKEA Utspelare gaming desk and chair - €228 (also sold separately)

The Swedish flatpack specialist's Utspelare furniture family should keep any gamer happy. Its adjustable height desk features a built-in cable tidy and mesh grille to aid air circulation and keep your PC cool.

Xbox Series S - €299.99

What's this, a next-gen games console you can actually buy? Just for that reason alone, the Xbox Series S is worth picking up (not to mention platform exclusives like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite).

The Xbox Series S console. Xbox/Microsoft

For the outdoor explorer

Phoozy Apollo thermal phone case - from €43

Like a spacesuit for your phone, Phoozy claims its thermal protection case can extend battery life in extreme cold, and protect devices from overheating in the sun.

Biolite Firepit+ - €299.95

It's a campfire, but without the smoke. At least that's what Biolite claims. The Firepit+ uses a rechargeable battery pack to blow jets of air that ensure a cleaner and more efficient burn. It can even recharge your devices via USB.

Garmin Inreach Mini - €349

No signal? No problem. Stay safe in the great outdoors with this mini satellite communicator.

For the loved ones you can't see in person

Omicron cancelled your travel plans? Here are some subscriptions that could make the ideal digital gift.

YouTube Premium - from €11.99 / month

YouTube, without the adverts.

HBO Max - €8.99 / month

Didn't watch Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, or Sex in the City? Catch up in 2022 as HBO Max launches in 26 European countries.