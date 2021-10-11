Commuters in Moscow won't have to scramble to dig out their transport passes or bank cards to access the city's metro system from this week thanks to a new form of contactless payment.

The Russian capital's underground rail system, which dates back to the 1930s, has been trialling the use of a facial recognition-based system since December 2020 with thousands of Muscovites already signed up for the scheme.

Called FacePay, it will be in place for passengers to use at all 241 stations on Moscow's 14 metro lines from October 15, city authorities said.

"Passengers don't need to have their phones or 'Troika' metro pass, or any other ticket on them now," Anna Laposhkina, Deputy Head of the Moscow Transport Department press service, said.

"They just need to upload their data in an app, their photograph, and attach a bank card".

Large scale use

Passengers can use the technology at any of the designated turnstiles if they have a metro account set up with their banking details and biometric data.

After approaching one of the turnstile cameras, the fare is automatically debited from the passenger's bank account and the turnstile opens.

The system can also be used without having to remove face masks under COVID-19 restrictions.

"There's no need to take off your mask, the camera will recognise the passengers and let them go through whilst wearing a mask," said Laposhkina.

It's the first time facial technology payments have been used on such a large scale, according to Moscow's Department of Transport.

