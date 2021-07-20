The richest man on Earth aims to become the richest man off it on Tuesday.

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is set to blast off aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard suborbital vehicle.

The mission - Blue Origin's 16th - will be the company's first to launch with passengers on board.

Bezos joins the billionaire space race nine days after British owner of Virgin Galactic Richard Branson made a successful flight aboard his company's space plane.

When will Bezos leave Earth?

The launch of NS-16 – the mission's official designation – is scheduled for 1 pm UTC / 3 pm CEST on Tuesday July 20.

The American billionaire's 11-minute voyage to the edge of space will depart from Blue Origin's Launch Site One facility roughly 32 km from the rural Texas town of Van Horn. According to Blue Origin, there are no on-site public viewing areas for the launch.

Who's going?

The New Shepard NS-14 booster rocket lands at Launch Site One in West Texas, January 14 2021 AP/Blue Origin

The NS-16 launch will make history, as it carries both the oldest and youngest people ever to travel to space.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be joined by his brother Mark, a private equity executive.

Also on board will be 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk, one of the so-called Mercury 13 group of women who trained to become NASA astronauts in the early 1960s but was passed over because of her gender.

The fourth member of the crew is 18-year-old Dutch high school graduate Oliver Daemen.

Daemen, Blue Origin's first paying customer, paid an undisclosed sum for Tuesday's flight. He is set to attend the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands to study physics and innovation management in September. His father heads investment management firm Somerset Capital Partners.

How high will they fly?

While Richard Branson was the first billionaire in space, Bezos and crewmates will go further – 100 km for Blue Origin compared to 86 km for Virgin Galactic.

The two have traded barbs over whether or not Branson's effort counted as a space flight.

Richard Branson celebrated his own succesful space flight on July 11 AP

That's because there are different definitions of where space begins.

The Kármán line sets the beginning of space as 100 kilometres above Earth's mean sea level. The Kármán line was defined in the 1960s by the Fédération aéronautique internationale.

However, the United States Military and NASA set a lower limit of roughly 80 km, meaning in their view passengers on Virgin Galactic count as astronauts.

What does Bezos say?

Speaking to US TV network Fox Business on Monday, Bezos said, "I am excited, but not anxious. We'll see how I feel when I'm strapped into my seat.

"We're ready. The vehicle's ready. This team is amazing. I feel very good about it. And I think my fellow crewmates feel good about it, too".

Bezos has also addressed critics who say that rather than spending billions on "joyrides" into space, Earth's wealthiest men should put their riches to work solving issues like climate change.

"Well, I say they’re largely right. We have to do both,” Bezos told CNN on Monday.

“We have lots of problems here and now on Earth and we need to work on those, and we always need to look to the future. We’ve always done that as a species, as a civilization. We have to do both".

Where can I watch the launch?

Blue Origin will stream the launch online, starting 1.30 pm CEST.