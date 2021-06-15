VivaTech 2021 kicks off on Wednesday 16 June. The four-day conference taking place at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition centre and streaming online will see world leaders, 13,000 startups and 3,300 investors come together for Europe's largest meeting of finance, technology and innovation professionals.

It's also where Euronews Next will be officially launching (full disclosure: Euronews is an official media partner of VivaTech) so come and join us as we celebrate the best of European innovation.

Here's some of what's coming up.

Who'll be there?

There are hundreds of speakers and panellists on this year's lineup, but here are some of the biggest names.

Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain will give the first keynote speech of the conference. 16 June, 11:05 CEST

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India will give a keynote speech on using technology for inclusive and sustainable development. 16 June, 12:25 CEST.

President Emmanuel Macron hosts a roundtable of European startups including Klarna, Believe and healthtech startup Neuroelectrics. 16 June, 15:45 CEST.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple will give a speech. 16 June 17:30 CEST.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook in conversation with Maurice Lévy, Publicis Groupe. 17 June, 18:00 CEST.

Mitchell Baker, CEO of Mozilla, discusses trust and transparency in data. 18 June, 10:00 CEST.

Eric Yuan, Zoom CEO joins a roundtable on the future of work. 18 June, 17:05 CEST.

What is Euronews Next doing?

Keep an eye on Euronews Next for interviews with eco-explorer Raphaël Domjan from solar flight foundation Solar Impulse, augmented reality platform Magic Leap, space advocacy non-profit the Mars Society, open-source robot developer Pollen Robotics and many more.

Which companies are taking part?

The list of exhibitors taking part includes consulting heavyweights EY and KPMG, computing giant Microsoft, energy companies Air Liquide, EDF and Engie, fashion house LVMH, Renault's sustainable transport arm Mobilize and many more including Klarna, Huawei and Orange.

Thousands of startups from around the world are also represented at VivaTech, covering sectors as diverse as cybersecurity, fashion, food, personal transportation and drone delivery.

How can I join in?

VivaTech 2021 will be a hybrid event, taking place simultaneously in Paris and online.

While the first three days of VivaTech are designed to bring professionals together, Saturday 19 June is a day for the public to come and see the exhibitions on offer.