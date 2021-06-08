The future is evolving fast and that's why we're launching Euronews Next, our new digital section focused on the trends, ideas and innovations shaping tomorrow.

We’re covering stories on five global themes including money, health, mobility, home and work - presented with a European angle. We'll also bring you a dedicated opinion section, Rethink, where entrepreneurs, thought leaders, researchers and innovators share their vision for a digitally-enabled future.

