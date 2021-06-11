A new installation of twin portals, each one in different European city, look like something pulled straight from a Sci-FI film.

The portals installed in Vilnius, Lithuania and Lublin Poland, use wifi and screens to give passers-by in each city the opportunity to peer into the other and connect with people 424 km away in real time.

It’s a bridge that unifies and an invitation to rise above prejudices and disagreements that belong to the past. Benediktas Gylys Benediktas Gylys Foundation

The project is the brainchild of the non-profit Benediktas Gylys Foundation and was partly inspired by the loss of travel and connection brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a bridge that unifies and an invitation to rise above prejudices and disagreements that belong to the past.” explained Benediktas Gylys, the president of the foundation.

“It’s an invitation to rise above the us and them illusion,” he added.

Plans are already in works to bring the portal to other cities around the world.

