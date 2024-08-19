EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

German Left Party leaders step down following difficult election results

Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan
Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan Copyright Martin Schutt/(c) Copyright 2022, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Copyright Martin Schutt/(c) Copyright 2022, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten
By Euronews
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The party is hoping for a breath of fresh air ahead of upcoming state elections in eastern Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaders of Germany's Left Party, Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan, have announced their decision to step down following a string of electoral defeats and growing criticism surrounding the party.

The pair said on the party's website that they will not stand as candidates at the party conference in Halle in October. They have led the Left Party together since 2022.

Schirdewan called on party members to support their successor, in the hopes that they can bring a breath of fresh air to the party given upcoming state elections in Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg in September.

Consecutive disappointing election results likely contributed to Wissler and Schirdewan's decision to resign as party leaders. In the European elections in June, the Left Party only won 2.7% of Germany's vote.

By contrast, former Left Party politician Sahra Wagenknecht founded her own party, the BSW (Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance), which won 6.2% of the vote.

Analysis showed that the BSW had poached a significant amount of Left Party voters, prompting the latter's members to call for consequences for their dire performance.

The Left will hope that new leadership will give the impression that the party is reinventing itself ahead of the state elections in eastern Germany, and it certainly seems like they'll have their work cut out for them.

In 2019, the Left received 31% of the vote in the federal state of Thuringia, yet current polls suggest this support will be half that this time around.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

German parliamentarians warn that any fall in financial aid to Ukraine would send 'fatal signal'

Romanian farmers worried for soil as drought devastates land

Zelenskyy says aim of Kursk incursion to create buffer zone to prevent further Russian attacks

East Germany Germany Sahra Wagenknecht Die Linke voting