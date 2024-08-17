EventsEventsPodcasts
Far-right protest stopped by German police before it could even begin at Leipzig Pride

Far-Right protest halted before Leipzig Pride; event begins with heavy security
Far-Right protest halted before Leipzig Pride; event begins with heavy security Copyright EBU
Copyright EBU
By Euronews with EBU
Published on
Hundreds of far-right demonstrators arrived in Leipzig to disrupt Pride, but were stopped by German police before the protest even officially began.

A far-right protest against a Pride parade in Germany was stopped before it even began on Saturday. 

Far-right counterdemonstrators and neo-Nazis arrived in Leipzig with plans to disrupt a Pride event, which was part of Christopher Street Day. 

However, when the several hundred protesters arrived at Leipzig Central Station they were stopped immediately inside the station by German police. 

The police reported that the protests were suspected of using unconstitutional symbols. 

Up to a thousand people had registered for the counter-rally to the Pride event, according to Leipzig authorities.  

Meanwhile, several hundred counter-counter protesters assembled inside and outside the station to show their solidarity with those marching as part of the Christopher Street Day.  

The event kicked off on Saturday with increased security measures and a large police presence. 

Hundreds of police officers from Saxony and other German states were deployed. 

Watch more in the player above. 

