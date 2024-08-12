By Euronews

The joint statement comes as Israeli intelligence reports that Iran could attack Israeli within days, following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

France, Germany and the UK have issued a joint statement on the situation in the Middle East, calling on Iran and its allies to "refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages."

The statement comes following days of growing tensions between Israel, Iran and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Iran and its proxies "will bear responsibility for actions that jeopardise this opportunity for peace and stability," it said.

The three nations also welcomed the "tireless work of our partners in Qatar, Egypt and the United States towards an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages."

They endorsed the joint statement from Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Joe Biden calling for the immediate continuation of negotiations.

Ceasefire talks at risk

The statement comes as an Israeli intelligence assessment said Iran could attack Israel within days.

The potential attack could happen before Gaza ceasefire talks resume on Thursday, according to local sources, potentially jeopardising any progress made on a deal between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli intelligence community believes Lebanon's Hezbollah is likely to attack first, which will be followed by a direct attack from Iran.

The sources said the attacks could include the launching of missiles and drones at military targets, as well as in the vicinity of civilian population centres.

The US has also sent a guided missile submarine to the region, signalling its intention to defend Israel against Iran and its allies in the case of an attack.

However, the report said the situation is "still fluid", with Israeli intelligence believing that Iran has not yet decided on the timing or nature of its response.

It also follows a statement from Iran's mission to the UN, which said, "We hope that our response will be timed and conducted in a manner not to the detriment of the potential ceasefire."

Tensions in the Middle East were heightened after Hamas' top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in Iran, and one of Hezbollah's senior commanders died in an Israeli strike in Beirut.

Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah have blamed Israel for the deaths and vowed retaliation.

It has complicated efforts by US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators to salvage negotiations over the ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip.