Au revoir! Paris hands over to Los Angeles in spectacular Olympics closing ceremony.

Artists perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France
Artists perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France
Copyright AP/David Goldman
By Alessio Dell'Anna
Published on
The best pictures from the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The star-studded event featured international stars like Angèle, Phoenix, Air, Alain Roche and a Mission Impossible stunt by Tom Cruise.

The Paris Olympics have come to an end. And, for the fourth consecutive time, the US have taken the top of the table.

Over 70,000 spectators attended the Sunday closing ceremony at the Stade de France, in Paris, as well as more than 8,000 athletes from 206 delegations and 270 artists.

The dazzling event featured international stars like Phonenix, AIR, Angele, and Alaine Roche, who performed on a suspended piano.

Tom Cruise wrapped the event with a spectacular descent onto the ground in Mission Impossible style, before carrying the Olympic flag in a symbolic handover to Los Angeles 2028.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event.

Athletes gather during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Athletes gather during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.AP/Martin Meissner
Spectators cheer French athletes during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024
Spectators cheer French athletes during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024AP/Dita Alangkara
A performer arrives during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France
A performer arrives during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, FranceAP/Dita Alangkara
An artist performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France
An artist performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, FranceAP/Ashley Landis
Artist Alain Roche plays on a suspended piano during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France
Artist Alain Roche plays on a suspended piano during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, FranceAP/Ashley Landis
Athletes of Australia wave during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France
Athletes of Australia wave during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, FranceAP/Petr David Josek
Artists perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France
Artists perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, FranceAP/David Goldman
An artists perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France
An artists perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, FranceAP/Dita Alangkara
Tom Cruise is lowered into the stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France
Tom Cruise is lowered into the stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, FranceAP/Matthias Schrader
Tom Cruise is lowered on the State de France during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France
Tom Cruise is lowered on the State de France during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, FranceAP/Natacha Pisarenko
Tom Cruise holds the Olympic flag during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Tom Cruise holds the Olympic flag during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.AP/Martin Meissner
Angele performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France
Angele performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, FranceAP/David Goldman
Athletes dance during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics
Athletes dance during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 OlympicsAP/Rebecca Blackwell
Athletes waves flags during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France
Athletes waves flags during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, FranceAP/Natacha Pisarenko
Phoenix performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France
Phoenix performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, FranceAP/Kin Cheung
Athletes react during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024
Athletes react during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024AP/Ashley Landis
French swimmer Leon Marchand, left, carries a lantern containing the Olympic flame in the Tuileries garden as the Paris 2024 cauldron is extinguished
French swimmer Leon Marchand, left, carries a lantern containing the Olympic flame in the Tuileries garden as the Paris 2024 cauldron is extinguished AP/Vadim Ghirda
British athletes react during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France
British athletes react during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, FranceAP/Rebecca Blackwell
Participants gather during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France
Participants gather during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, FranceAP/Kin Cheung
French President Emmanuel Macron, top, third right, and IOC President Thomas Bach wave during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony
French President Emmanuel Macron, top, third right, and IOC President Thomas Bach wave during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremonyAP/Rebecca Blackwell
French swimmer Leon Marchand walks toward a plinth where a lantern containing the Olympic flame sits in the Tuileries garden on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics
French swimmer Leon Marchand walks toward a plinth where a lantern containing the Olympic flame sits in the Tuileries garden on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics AP/Vadim Ghirda
Volunteers wave during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France
Volunteers wave during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, FranceAP/Natacha Pisarenko
Artists perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Artists perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.AP/Petr David Josek
Women's marathon silver medalist Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia stands on the podium during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France
Women's marathon silver medalist Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia stands on the podium during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de FranceAP/Natacha Pisarenko
Firefights explode during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France
Firefights explode during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, FranceAP/Natacha Pisarenko
