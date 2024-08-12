The best pictures from the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The star-studded event featured international stars like Angèle, Phoenix, Air, Alain Roche and a Mission Impossible stunt by Tom Cruise.
The Paris Olympics have come to an end. And, for the fourth consecutive time, the US have taken the top of the table.
Over 70,000 spectators attended the Sunday closing ceremony at the Stade de France, in Paris, as well as more than 8,000 athletes from 206 delegations and 270 artists.
The dazzling event featured international stars like Phonenix, AIR, Angele, and Alaine Roche, who performed on a suspended piano.
Tom Cruise wrapped the event with a spectacular descent onto the ground in Mission Impossible style, before carrying the Olympic flag in a symbolic handover to Los Angeles 2028.
Here are some of the best pictures from the event.