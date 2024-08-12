The best pictures from the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The star-studded event featured international stars like Angèle, Phoenix, Air, Alain Roche and a Mission Impossible stunt by Tom Cruise.

The Paris Olympics have come to an end. And, for the fourth consecutive time, the US have taken the top of the table.

Over 70,000 spectators attended the Sunday closing ceremony at the Stade de France, in Paris, as well as more than 8,000 athletes from 206 delegations and 270 artists.

The dazzling event featured international stars like Phonenix, AIR, Angele, and Alaine Roche, who performed on a suspended piano.

Tom Cruise wrapped the event with a spectacular descent onto the ground in Mission Impossible style, before carrying the Olympic flag in a symbolic handover to Los Angeles 2028.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event.

Athletes gather during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. AP/Martin Meissner

Spectators cheer French athletes during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 AP/Dita Alangkara

A performer arrives during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France AP/Dita Alangkara

An artist performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France AP/Ashley Landis

Artist Alain Roche plays on a suspended piano during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France AP/Ashley Landis

Athletes of Australia wave during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France AP/Petr David Josek

Artists perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France AP/David Goldman

An artists perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France AP/Dita Alangkara

Tom Cruise is lowered into the stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France AP/Matthias Schrader

Tom Cruise is lowered on the State de France during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Tom Cruise holds the Olympic flag during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. AP/Martin Meissner

Angele performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France AP/David Goldman

Athletes dance during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Athletes waves flags during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Phoenix performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France AP/Kin Cheung

Athletes react during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 AP/Ashley Landis

French swimmer Leon Marchand, left, carries a lantern containing the Olympic flame in the Tuileries garden as the Paris 2024 cauldron is extinguished AP/Vadim Ghirda

British athletes react during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Participants gather during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France AP/Kin Cheung

French President Emmanuel Macron, top, third right, and IOC President Thomas Bach wave during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony AP/Rebecca Blackwell

French swimmer Leon Marchand walks toward a plinth where a lantern containing the Olympic flame sits in the Tuileries garden on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics AP/Vadim Ghirda

Volunteers wave during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Artists perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. AP/Petr David Josek

Women's marathon silver medalist Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia stands on the podium during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France AP/Natacha Pisarenko