EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Sziget Festival organisers raise security alert following foiled Vienna terrorist attacks

FILE - A band plays at Sziget Festival on Shipyard Island off Budapest, Hungary, Friday, August 12, 2022.
FILE - A band plays at Sziget Festival on Shipyard Island off Budapest, Hungary, Friday, August 12, 2022. Copyright AP
Copyright AP
By Ádám Magyar
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Organisers of Hungary's largest music festival, Sziget, have raised the event's security alert as a precautionary measure following the recently thwarted terrorist attacks at Taylor Swift concerts in the Austrian capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Sziget Festival celebrates three decades of music and culture on Óbuda Island off the coast of Budapest, festival organisers have raised the event's security alert to ensure the safety of roughly 95,000 daily patrons.

Organisers put the seven-day festival on precautionary high alert following Austrian police thwarting twin terrorist plots targeting Taylor Swift concerts in the country's capital on Wednesday.

The attacks were allegedly plotted by individuals claiming to be associated with the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organisation.

Sziget Festival is monitored by thousands of security staff — including Hungarian police officers in plainclothes, as well as counter-terrorism experts — as well as up to 50 security cameras.

But the 108-hectare island is particularly vulnerable to an attack due to it's accessibility by boat from Hungary's capital, security personnel say.

Watch the video in the player above for more information.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Third suspect arrested over foiled terror plot targeting Taylor Swift concerts

Paris terror attacks trial: Will Salah Abdeslam ever be released from prison?

Man charged with deadly 1982 attack on kosher restaurant in Paris

Hungary Security Taylor Swift