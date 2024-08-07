EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Opening of Ibar Bridge sparks controversy in north Kosovo

Protest against opening of bridge on Iber River
Protest against opening of bridge on Iber River Copyright Marko Drobnjakovic/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Marko Drobnjakovic/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews, AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Hundreds gathered around the bridge on Wednesday, following pressure from the Government of Kosovo to open the bridge that divides the Serb-dominated north and Albanian south of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo’s north protested against the opening of the bridge on the Iber River, which they say has protected them from ethnic cleansing and become symbolic of the divided city.

Protesters gathered around the bridge on Wednesday, following pressure from the government of Kosovo to open the bridge that divides the Serb-dominated north and Albanian south of the city.

"This bridge (being closed) has saved Kosovo’s coexistence and the political concept (of Serbs living with Albanians), for which Serbia was bombed for 78 days," Nikola Kabasic, a former judge, said.

"That bridge on the Iber River stopped the ethnic cleansing of 1999 and 2000".

The north of the bridge on the Iber River divides the city of Mitrovica into north and south with a majority of ethnic Serbs residing in the latter part.

The bridge has been closed to non-pedestrian vehicles since 2011, when ethnic Serbs started to put up barricades there.

Last year, the Mitrovica town hall assembly, or parliament, decided it should be opened to vehicle traffic sparking controversy between the Serb-majority north and the Albanian- majority south.

Authorities in Serbia have condemned the proposal to open the bridge, saying it is Kosovo’s attempt “to provoke conflict”.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s government informed Western diplomats of his plans, which have been opposed by NATO member nations.

In 2015, the EU-mediated talks between Serbia and Kosovo included a discussion of the bridge.

"The bridge will be opened for all traffic on January 20, 2017," according to a 2016 agreement that was not realised.

The main party supported by Serbs in Kosovo, the Serb List has called upon European Union representative to intervene in order to prevent escalation of the conflict.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Kosovo police raid on Serb post offices 'violates' EU-facilitated dialogue, Commission warns

Top EU diplomats put Serbia against the wall with Kosovo

Thousands of Serbs protest in Kosovo over currency ban

Kosovo Serbia Demonstration