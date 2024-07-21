By Euronews

Imre Barabás and Máté Hartmann were announced winners having completed the swim in a tie- 1 hour, 1 minute, 54 seconds.

More than 11, 000 people participated in the 42nd anniversary of the Lake Balaton Cross Swimming in Hungary on Sunday.

The race took place on Lake Balaton between Revfulop and Balatonboglar. The participants had to start the 5.2 km distance in Révfülöp, the destination of which was the Platán beach in Balatonboglár.

The swimming corridor leading there was created with the help of 150 sailing ships. Those who got tired could hold on or even get out on the ships.

The runners in the distance also received medals in Balatonboglár. More than 11,000 people registered for this year's event.

Janka Juhász came first in the women's race with a time of 1 hour, 4 minutes, 15 seconds.

Originally, the Balaton Cross Swim was scheduled to take place on Saturday but was postponed by a day due to bad and uncertain weather.

Those who started early on Sunday were able to swim in completely smooth water, which was later made difficult by a little wind.