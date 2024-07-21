EventsEventsPodcasts
Austrian police detain dozens who disrupted far-right march in Vienna

FILE - Police officers guard the scene in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
FILE - Police officers guard the scene in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Copyright Matthias Schrader/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved
By Daniel Bellamy with AP
Published on
The demonstrations on Saturday came as political parties gear up for September parliamentary elections where the far-right could make significant gains.

Police in Vienna said on Sunday that they detained more than 50 people as they clashed with protesters trying to disrupt a march by hundreds of right-wing extremists.

The demonstrations on Saturday came as Austria’s political parties gear up for September parliamentary elections that are expected to see the far-right make significant gains.

Anti-fascist groups and left-leaning political parties had called for protests against a demonstration and march by identitarian and other hard-right activists, the Austrian Press Agency reported. Social media posts showed marchers in downtown Vienna with a banner calling for “remigration,” a term used to advocate for the mass return of migrants to their countries of origin.

Hundreds of officers were deployed to keep apart the opposing groups — each several hundred strong. Forty-three people were temporarily detained for refusing to end a sit-down protest blocking the march, APA reported, citing city police.

A further 10 were detained after some masked protesters threw rocks and bottles. Three officers were injured and the windows of a patrol car smashed, police said.

Before the violence began the far-right marched under a banner that read in English: "The kids want remigration" meaning

Interior Minister Gehard Karner, a conservative, said police would prosecute offences, including during demonstrations, “whether they are committed by left or right-wing extremists or other enemies of democracy.”

Austria goes to the polls on Sept. 29 for elections expected to confirm a recent pan-European trend by swinging toward the political right. The far-right Freedom Party narrowly beat the conservative People’s Party in recent elections to the European Parliament.

Politicians from left-leaning parties including the Greens — the conservatives' current coalition partner — and the opposition Social Democrats warn that a government that includes the Freedom Party would embolden right-wing radicals.

“The want nothing other than the end of our pluralistic democratic society,” said Eva Blimlinger, a spokesperson for the Greens.

