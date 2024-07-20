By Euronews with AP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that a missile hit a "children’s playground near an ordinary residential house."

ADVERTISEMENT

At least three people have been killed in a Russian aerial attack on a residential building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.

Local media said one of the victims of the attack was a 10-year old boy.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that 15 people were injured in the strike with eight hospitalised.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that a missile hit a, "children’s playground near an ordinary residential house."

Also on Friday, US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account that he had a "very good call" with Zelenskyy and promised to end the war with Russia.

Trump has said he would bring about an end to the conflict before he takes office in January next year should he win November’s election and again said that had he been office in February 2022, the war wouldn't have started.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves Downing Street after meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, July 19, 2024 Kin Cheung/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

On X, Zelenskyy acknowledged the phone call had taken place and said he had thanked Trump for America's support to protect "our nation’s freedom and independence".

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine is on its way to being able to "stand on its own feet" militarily, noting that more than 20 other countries have pledged to maintain military and financial aid even if the US were to withdraw its support under a different president.

Blinken for the first time directly addressed the possibility that former President Donald Trump could win the November election and roll back commitments made to Ukraine.

The US under President Joe Biden has been the most important supporter of Ukraine's more than two-year war against Russia.

But Trump's public comments have varied between criticising US backing for Ukraine's defence and supporting it, while his running mate, JD Vance, has been a leader of Republican efforts to block billions in military and financial assistance.

Concerns among Ukraine and its supporters that the country could lose vital US support have increased as Trump's campaign gains momentum while Biden's falters.