Borrell said Latvia is a frontrunner in its support to Ukraine and an example to others on defence investments.

The outgoing High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has been on an official visit to Latvia on what will be one of his final working trip in his role.

Borrell met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Baiba Braže, and the Minister of Defence, Andris Sprūds, to discuss regional security and the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Borrell discussed the importance of standing united in the face of Russian aggression and stressed the need for ‘more and quicker’ support for Ukraine.

He also said the EU has a strategic responsibility to work more together and enhance its defensive readiness.

The Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs, a former deputy secretary general of NATO, thanked Borrell for his unwavering support to Ukraine and his efforts towards peace and stability in Europe's neighbourhood and beyond.

She also informed Borrell of her trip to the eastern border of Latvia, the EU and NATO, where she visited the customs and border control posts on the route to Russia – Terehova – and to Belarus – Pāternieki.

The Minister highlighted the hard work done by Latvia and its authorities to implement sanctions and prevent their circumvention through effective control at the external border of the EU and NATO.

While in Latvia, Borrell took a tour of Camp Ādaži Military Base near Riga, where he met commanding officers of NATO’s multinational battle group and soldiers from the Spanish contingent.

Borrell's trip to Latvia follows a similar visit to Estonia on Friday, where he met with the caretaker Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Kaja Kallas is also Borrell's designated successor to the role of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Borrell also toured a military base in Estonia, congratulating the country for its defence capabilities and military preparedness.

"Estonia is doing a lot, increasing their own capacity and providing support to Ukraine - increasing their defence industry capacities in order to produce more," he said.