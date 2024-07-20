EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Outgoing EU High Representative Josep Borrell visits Latvia

Josep Borrell meeting troops at Latvia's Camp Ādaži Military Base near Rīga.
Josep Borrell meeting troops at Latvia's Camp Ādaži Military Base near Rīga. Copyright X / @JosepBorrellF
Copyright X / @JosepBorrellF
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Borrell said Latvia is a frontrunner in its support to Ukraine and an example to others on defence investments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outgoing High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has been on an official visit to Latvia on what will be one of his final working trip in his role.

Borrell met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Baiba Braže, and the Minister of Defence, Andris Sprūds, to discuss regional security and the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Borrell discussed the importance of standing united in the face of Russian aggression and stressed the need for ‘more and quicker’ support for Ukraine.

He also said the EU has a strategic responsibility to work more together and enhance its defensive readiness.

The Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs, a former deputy secretary general of NATO, thanked Borrell for his unwavering support to Ukraine and his efforts towards peace and stability in Europe's neighbourhood and beyond.

She also informed Borrell of her trip to the eastern border of Latvia, the EU and NATO, where she visited the customs and border control posts on the route to Russia – Terehova – and to Belarus – Pāternieki.

The Minister highlighted the hard work done by Latvia and its authorities to implement sanctions and prevent their circumvention through effective control at the external border of the EU and NATO.

While in Latvia, Borrell took a tour of Camp Ādaži Military Base near Riga, where he met commanding officers of NATO’s multinational battle group and soldiers from the Spanish contingent.

Borrell's trip to Latvia follows a similar visit to Estonia on Friday, where he met with the caretaker Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Kaja Kallas is also Borrell's designated successor to the role of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Borrell also toured a military base in Estonia, congratulating the country for its defence capabilities and military preparedness.

"Estonia is doing a lot, increasing their own capacity and providing support to Ukraine - increasing their defence industry capacities in order to produce more," he said.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Borrell condemns Knesset's rejection of Palestinian state after Hungary vetoes statement

Latvian couple make history with first same-sex partnership registration under new law

Voter turnout in Latvia for European elections slightly up on 2019 data

Latvia Kaja Kallas Baltic countries Josep Borrell NATO Russia-Ukraine invasion