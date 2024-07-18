EventsEventsPodcasts
ADVERTISEMENT

Paris police officer wounded in knife attack, assailant 'neutralised'

A soldier stands guard near the Champs-Elysees avenue after a stabbing in Paris, July 18, 2024
A soldier stands guard near the Champs-Elysees avenue after a stabbing in Paris, July 18, 2024 Copyright David Goldman/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
Copyright David Goldman/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Euronews with AP
Published on Updated
The attack in the 8th arrondissement comes as the French capital is already on high alert days before the Summer Olympics' opening on 26 July.

A police officer has been wounded in a knife attack in the Champs-Élysées neighbourhood of Paris on Thursday, with the assailant immediately 'neutralised', according to authorities.

The attack comes with the French capital already on high security alert just days before the 26 July opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the attack happened in the 8th arrondissement while police were "responding to a call from officers securing a store".

"The perpetrator was immediately neutralised by police officers," he said in a statement posted on X.

An official with knowledge of the case said the assailant was still alive and that officers prevented him from taking further action.

Thursday's knife attack comes just days after a man stabbed and wounded a French soldier patrolling Paris on Monday outside the Gare de l'Est train station in eastern Paris. Prosecutors said that the attacker was taken to a psychiatric hospital.

Darmanin will remain in a caretaker role at the interior ministry until a new government is formed following inconclusive legislative elections earlier this month.

