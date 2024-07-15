EventsEventsPodcasts
Italy faces extreme heat as four die over the past two days

A man shields from the sun with a paper umbrella in front of Rome's Pantheon during a heat wave, Thursday, July 11, 2024.
A man shields from the sun with a paper umbrella in front of Rome's Pantheon during a heat wave, Thursday, July 11, 2024. Copyright Andrew Medichini/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Andrew Medichini/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP
Published on
As Europe faces extreme weather, four people have died in the past two days in parts of Italy due to the severe heat, with temperatures reaching 38 degrees Celsius in Rome.

The heat has already caused several deaths, the Italian news agency ANSA reported 4 people dying over the past two days, believed to be linked to the heat. Including a 70-year-old man who fainted and died on the beach in Giovinazzo near Bari in Southern region of Apulia, two others on beaches and one elderly man who reportedly passed from a heat-related death in Rome.

Multiple regions in Italy are under red high temperature warnings, as the whole of the country is heating up. For the moment and until Wednesday the following 12 cities are under red alerts; Ancona, Bologna, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste and Viterbo.

The Italian Ministry of Health recommends staying inside and hydrated.

The extreme heatwave is driven by the African anticyclone Charon and is forecast to dominate the weather in the Mediterranean until around the end of July.

