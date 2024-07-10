UK police go on manhunt after attacker kills three women near London

By Euronews, AP

Law enforcement is searching for a man armed with a crossbow after three women, all related, were killed in a home near London Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

UK police were hunting for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow on Wednesday after three women were killed in a house near London on Tuesday evening.

Kyle Clifford, 26, was being sought over the suspected triple murder, Hertfordshire Police said.

Detective Rob Hall of the Hertfordshire Police issued an urgent call to anyone who may have information about his whereabouts.

Additionally, he requested anyone who was in the Ashlyn Close area on Tuesday between noon and 7 pm local time and had information that could help with the inquiry to get in touch.

The police did not say whether Clifford, who is from London, was connected to the women. At the time, he was believed to be in London or neighbouring Hertfordshire County.

Police said the three women, who were related, were found seriously injured in a house in Bushey, northwest of London, on Tuesday evening.

Police and ambulance crews tried to save them, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The assailant “may still be in possession of a weapon" — a crossbow, according to the police.

Members of the public were warned not to approach him if they were to see him.