EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

UK police go on manhunt after attacker kills three women near London

Police officers set up cordon line as a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Police officers set up cordon line as a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Copyright Kin Cheung/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Kin Cheung/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews, AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Law enforcement is searching for a man armed with a crossbow after three women, all related, were killed in a home near London Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

UK police were hunting for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow on Wednesday after three women were killed in a house near London on Tuesday evening.

Kyle Clifford, 26, was being sought over the suspected triple murder, Hertfordshire Police said.

Detective Rob Hall of the Hertfordshire Police issued an urgent call to anyone who may have information about his whereabouts.

Additionally, he requested anyone who was in the Ashlyn Close area on Tuesday between noon and 7 pm local time and had information that could help with the inquiry to get in touch.

The police did not say whether Clifford, who is from London, was connected to the women. At the time, he was believed to be in London or neighbouring Hertfordshire County.

Police said the three women, who were related, were found seriously injured in a house in Bushey, northwest of London, on Tuesday evening.

Police and ambulance crews tried to save them, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The assailant “may still be in possession of a weapon" — a crossbow, according to the police.

Members of the public were warned not to approach him if they were to see him.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Von der Leyen promises Liberals 'no structured cooperation' with Meloni's ECR

European security is impossible without engaging Russia, Hungarian minister tells Euronews

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy charged with witness tampering in husband's illicit campaign financing case

United Kingdom Police Murder London