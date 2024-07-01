EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Slovakia's PM Robert Fico to have permanent health issues after shooting

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, February 1, 2024
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, February 1, 2024 Copyright Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP, EBU
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The Slovakian Prime Minister was shot in the abdomen in May as he greeted supporters in the town of Handlova.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slovakia's deputy prime minister has said the country's prime minister Robert Fico will have permanent health issues after surviving a shooting attack in May.

Robert Kaliňák said Fico's condition was gradually improving, but that he would likely have musculoskeletal problems.

"His health is still far from ideal. After a gunshot wound to the abdomen, those organs don't work the way they did when you were 17 or 30. It's still very erratic. As part of his regular rehab, doctors are doing everything they can to make sure he can do his job to his full potential, and we're getting close to that," he said.

Kaliňák said he expects Fico to make another public appearance in the coming days but didn't specify whether it would be in person or via video.

Robert Fico arrives for the V4 meeting in Prague, February 27, 2024
Robert Fico arrives for the V4 meeting in Prague, February 27, 2024Petr David Josek/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

That announcement is an apparent improvement on Fico's own health assessment in a video in early June, his first public appearance since the shooting, in which he said "it will be a small miracle if I return to work in several weeks."

The 59-year-old Prime Minister was shot in the abdomen at close range as he greeted supporters following a government meeting in Handlová on May 15.

Videos showed him approach people gathered at barricades and reach out to shake hands as a man stepped forward, extended his arm and fired five rounds before being tackled and arrested.

Fico underwent a five-hour surgery to treat multiple wounds he suffered in the shooting, followed by another two-hour surgery two days later to remove dead tissue from his gunshot wounds.

In late May, he was airlifted from the hospital in Banská Bystrica to the capital Bratislava where he was nursed at home.

Fico has since said he forgave his attacker and felt "no hatred towards the strangers who shot me".

"I will not take any active legal action against him or seek damage compensation. I forgive him and let him sort out what he did and why he did it in his own head," he said.

Barely a week after the shooting all 130 MPs in attendance in the Slovak parliament passed a resolution for all political parties, civic organisations and media to respect election results and refrain from spreading hatred against the democratically-elected government, after public figures blamed a culture of toxicity for the attempt on Fico's life.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Passenger video reveals minutes after Slovakian train crash

Slovakia's defence official claims ex-government broke the law by donating MiGs to Ukraine

Peter Pellegrini is sworn in as Slovakia's new president

Slovakia Robert Fico Slovakia politics