Orban, Kickl and Babis all signed a "Patriotic Manifesto" on Sunday morning in Vienna as they attempted to launch the biggest far-right bloc in the European Parliament.
Speaking to the Freedom Party's FPO TV on Sunday morning, Orban said they would form a new political force, which he said would become the largest right wing bloc in the European Parliament.
