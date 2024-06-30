EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking news. Hungary's Orban announces new far-right bloc for the European Parliament

Hungary's Orban announces new far-right bloc for the European Parliament
Copyright Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
Copyright Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Euronews
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Orban is in Vienna to launch a "Patriotic Manifesto" with Herbert Kickl, the leader of Austria's far-right Freedom party, and Andrej Babiš, the controversial former prime minister of Czechia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orban, Kickl and Babis all signed a "Patriotic Manifesto" on Sunday morning in Vienna as they attempted to launch the biggest far-right bloc in the European Parliament.

Speaking to the Freedom Party's FPO TV on Sunday morning, Orban said they would form a new political force, which he said would become the largest right wing bloc in the European Parliament.

Are journalists are working on this story and more will follow shortly.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Norway's LGBTQ community party at the Pride parade in Oslo

Officials say at least 11 killed in Russian strikes across Ukraine on Saturday

Estonia's ruling party nominates the climate minister as the new PM

news