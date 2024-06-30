French far-right leader Marine Le Pen announces her re-election

By euronews

Marine Le Pen, the prominent leader of the French far-right National Rally (RN) party, has announced that she has been re-elected in the first round of the parliamentary election in her stronghold constituency of Hénin-Beaumont.

According to initial results, the three-time presidential candidate won with over 58% of the vote, against nearly 26% for New Popular Front candidate Samira Laala.

In a speech following her victory, Le Pen emphasized the importance of the upcoming second round. "Nothing is certain: the second round is decisive. In order to give Jordan Bardella an absolute majority in the National Assembly and for him to be appointed Prime Minister by Emmanuel Macron in eight days' time, I invite you to renew your vote," she urged her supporters.

Le Pen's success in Hénin-Beaumont underscores her enduring influence in the region, where she has consistently garnered strong support. Le Pen was a candidate in the 11th constituency of Pas-de-Calais, where she has been elected since 2017.

The first-round victory is a significant step for the National Rally as they aim to increase their representation in the National Assembly and push for their broader political agenda.

The final outcome of the parliamentary election will be crucial in determining the balance of power in France. As Le Pen and her party prepare for the decisive second round, the political stakes remain high, with the potential to reshape the nation's future direction.

The National Rally, the far-right party led by Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, has surged to first place in the first round of legislative elections, according to a projection produced by Ipsos Talan today (30 June) after polls closed. The National Rally may have gained 34% of votes cast, according to the poll, a slight decrease from opinion polls last week which put the party and its allies at 36%.