Five days before the snap elections in France, the far-right National Rally (RN) leads the polls on 36%, followed by the left-wing coalition New Popular Front (27%). French President Macron's party is trailing, polling at 20%.

As the campaign for the snap legislative election enters its final week, President Emmanuel Macron has increased his public appearances, despite warnings from his allies and his fall in popularity.

On Monday, the French leader said the programmes of the “extremes” could lead “to civil war".

His plea came a day before the 28-year-old leader of the far-right National Rally, Jordan Bardella, unveiled a more detailed plan of his proposals if his party were to win.

Macron's statement was heavily criticised by his rivals. “A President should never say that. I want to restore security for all French people,” said Jordan Bardella on the French TV channel M6.

Meanwhile, the left-wing New Popular Front coalition continues to fight over who they would appoint prime minister in case of victory. The leader of the France Unbowed party (LFI), Jean-Luc Mélenchon, announced on Saturday evening his "intention to govern this country". It did not go down well with former socialist president François Hollande, who is running for MP in the southwestern department of Corrèze, who advised him to "keep quiet”.

