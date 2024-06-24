EventsEventsPodcasts
German Chancellor Scholz 'concerned' about possible far-right win in upcoming French elections

By Euronews with AP
Published on Updated
The right-wing populists around Marine Le Pen are currently on the rise in France and have the highest approval ratings in the polls.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed concern about the looming electoral success of the right-wing populists in France.

"I'm worried about the elections in France," Scholz said on Sunday in his summer interview for the public broadcaster ARD.

He hopes "that parties that are not Le Pen, to put it that way, will be successful in the elections," referring to Marine Le Pen's right-wing populist party Rassemblement National or National Rally (RN).

Regardless of the election outcome, the chancellor said he would continue to see French President Emmanuel Macron as head of government.

"Nevertheless, it would be a change," he said about a possible RN victory in the early parliamentary elections on 30 June and 7 July.

In France, the right-wing populists around Marine Le Pen are currently on the rise and have the highest approval ratings in the polls.

Following the decisive RN victory in the European elections on 9 June, Macron dissolved the National Assembly and called for early elections.

