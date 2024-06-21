By Euronews

The liberal family at the European Parliament lost a significant number of seats after the European elections in early June, how is the group taking shape now?

ADVERTISEMENT

Who will sit in the liberal Renew Europe family in the new Parliament? Today Radio Schuman considered some scenarios based on discussions with European Parliament insiders.

We also talked to Euronews tech reporter Romane Armangau about the controversial regulation to protect children from online sexual abuse, which is encountering resistance from EU ministers in the Council, because it proposes hefty surveillance.

Meanwhile - houses come cheap in the Italian village of Sambuca di Sicilia - starting from a mere 3 Euros. But buyer beware! You could end up paying more than your bargained for.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas