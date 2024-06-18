By Euronews with AP

The fire in the city of Azov, near the Ukraine border, was reportedly caused by a drone attack, according to regional governor Vasily Golubev.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian firefighters battled a blaze at an oil depot in the Rostov region following an alleged Ukrainian drone strike, the Russian Ministry of Emergencies said on Tuesday.

The blaze in the city of Azov was allegedly the result of a drone attack, according to Vasily Golubev, the regional governor of Rostov.

Golubev also said there was “no risk of the fire spreading to other facilities or threats to residents” after the 3,200-square-metre site caught fire.

More than 200 firefighters with equipment, including a fire train, were involved in trying to extinguish the fire, according to the Russian authorities. No casualties were reported.

No immediate comment was available from Kyiv. Ukraine has often targeted the Russian energy, military and transport infrastructure since Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February of 2022 to slow the Kremlin's advance.

In the last few weeks, Russian officials have increasingly blamed Ukrainian drone strikes for attacks on oil deposits near the border.

Ukraine has been subject to near-constant Russian strikes on civilians and energy infrastructure since the war began.