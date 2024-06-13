EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest

Trending

Latest stories

Europe

Categories

Programmes

Featured

World

Categories

Programmes

Featured

EU Policy
Business

Categories

Programmes

Euroviews
Next

Categories

Programmes

Green

Categories

Programmes

Health

Categories

Programmes

Culture

Categories

Programmes

Travel

Categories

Programmes

Videos
More

Partner content

EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader

Find Us

ADVERTISEMENT

Fight breaks out in Italy's Chamber of Deputies during controversial vote

Fight breaks out in Italy's Chamber of Deputies during vote
Fight breaks out in Italy's Chamber of Deputies during vote Copyright EBU
Copyright EBU
By Euronews with EBU
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Members from multiple parties joined in the brawl, which was sparked by a gesture involving a flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fight broke out in Italy’s Parliament during a vote on the government’s controversial bill which could give Italy’s regions greater autonomy.

The brawl erupted on Wednesday after Leonardo Donno, a member of the opposition Five Star Movement, handed an Italian flag to the minister of Regional Affairs, Roberto Calderoli.

As two clerks attempted to separate Donno from Calderoli, lawmakers from the League and Brothers of Italy parties, part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s ruling coalition, joined the scuffle.

Leonardo Donno was subsequently transported out of the chamber in a wheelchair by parliamentary medical staff.

Watch the video in the player above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Italy's Meloni poised to shape EU politics after strong election showing

Italy: PM Meloni established as kingmaker as party secures win in elections

NATO defence ministers agree on long-term security aid and training support plan for Ukraine

Parliament Brothers of Italy Italy fight