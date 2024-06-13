By Euronews with EBU

Members from multiple parties joined in the brawl, which was sparked by a gesture involving a flag.

A fight broke out in Italy’s Parliament during a vote on the government’s controversial bill which could give Italy’s regions greater autonomy.

The brawl erupted on Wednesday after Leonardo Donno, a member of the opposition Five Star Movement, handed an Italian flag to the minister of Regional Affairs, Roberto Calderoli.

As two clerks attempted to separate Donno from Calderoli, lawmakers from the League and Brothers of Italy parties, part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s ruling coalition, joined the scuffle.

Leonardo Donno was subsequently transported out of the chamber in a wheelchair by parliamentary medical staff.

