Radio Schuman is your new go-to podcast to spice up your weekday mornings with relevant news, insights, and behind-the-scenes stories from Brussels and beyond

ADVERTISEMENT

French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for a snap election in France will reverberate in Brussels.

European Policy Centre (EPC) policy analyst Eric Maurice told Radio Schuman how the potential of a far-right government in France could impact Ursula von der Leyen's bid for re-election as president of the European Commission.

A tense negotiation is under way among political groups at the European Parliament. Centre-right party’s secretary general Thanasis Bakolas has spoken to Euronews Shona Murray, we look at what he said.

Elections aside, we looked at tourism spending trends last year, revealing which countries spent the most, earned the most, and the top travel destinations of the year.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.