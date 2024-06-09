By Euronews

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola gave an exclusive interview to Euronews on Sunday night following the first European Parliament projections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the results so far, the pro-European forces in the EU have stood their ground, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola told Euronews.

“We are still waiting to get the results from countries like Italy, however from the first projections it looks like the constructive, pro-European centre has held,” Metsola said in reaction to the incoming results on Sunday.

It’s too early to say whether her political family, the European People's Party (EPP), which has come first, will work with the hard right of Giorgia Meloni, she added.

“The political groups will start to meet (with) us from tomorrow to see how this European Parliament will look like. It works with majorities, and it looks like that will be the centre.”

According to the European elections projection results, the conservative European People's Party (EPP) will take the highest number of seats — 181. The progressive Socialists and Democrats group (S&D) will take 135 seats, and the centrist Renew Europe group is set to get 82 seats.

Domestic media in Malta have already announced that Metsola has been reelected to the European Parliament.

She was elected president of the Parliament in January 2022, following the death of Italy's David Sassoli, who held the office since 2019. She is the youngest EP president and the first Maltese citizen to hold the office.