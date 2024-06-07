ADVERTISEMENT
EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

European elections: What do the voters want, what do the candidates promise? Bonus episode

Euronews
Euronews Copyright Euronews 2024
Copyright Euronews 2024
By Donogh McCabeLiv Stroud
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

In the bonus episode of our series on the European election campaign, a Volt candidate and flower shop director wish for change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Euronews asks MEP candidates and EU citizens what their priorities are for the European Parliament elections.

Flower shop owner Annette proposes she would speed up bureaucracy in Germany, which would help her and other business owners make quicker decisions.

Volt Candidate for European Parliament Nela Riehl says she would strive to make Europe climate neutral by 2040 as our ecosystem is under threat by climate change.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

What is the election mood in Europe's capitals? | Radio Schuman

European elections: What do voters want? What do candidates promise?

European elections: Your essential country-by-country guide to the vote

Germany Climate crisis climate change European elections 2024