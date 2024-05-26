ADVERTISEMENT
EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Macron arrives in Germany for the first state visit by a French president in 24 years

French President Emmanuel Macron waves as he visits the democracy festival to mark the 75th anniversary, near Berlin, ahead of their three-day state visit to Germany, 26/05/24
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as he visits the democracy festival to mark the 75th anniversary, near Berlin, ahead of their three-day state visit to Germany, 26/05/24 Copyright Kay Nietfeld/(c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Copyright Kay Nietfeld/(c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Germany and France, the EU's largest economies, have long been seen as the driving force of European integration, despite occasional policy differences.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time in 24 years, a French president has paid a state visit to Germany. 

President Emmanuel Macron arrived on Sunday for a three-day trip, intended to emphasise the strong ties between the European Union's leading powers. 

Initially set for last July, the visit was postponed due to riots in France following the police killing of a 17-year-old. 

While Macron is used to visiting Germany to coordinate EU and foreign policy, this is the first state visit with full ceremonial honours since Jacques Chirac's visit in 2000. 

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, were hosted by Germany’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as Germany celebrates the 75th anniversary of its post-World War II constitution.

Steinmeier put on a state banquet for Macron at Bellevue Palace in Berlin Sunday evening. 

On Monday, the two presidents will travel to Dresden, where Macron will deliver a speech. 

They will visit then Muenster in western Germany on Tuesday.

The state visit will conclude with a meeting between Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and ministers from both countries at a government guest house outside Berlin.

Germany and France, the EU's largest economies, have long been seen as the driving force of European integration, despite occasional policy differences. 

This was evident earlier this year when the two countries had differing positions on whether Western countries should rule out sending troops to Ukraine.

Macron did not rule out putting boots on the ground in Ukraine, though Scholz quickly distanced himself from these remarks. 

Nonetheless, both nations remain strong supporters of Kyiv.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

'Depth of Franco-German bond': Macron to meet German president in rare state visit

Return to calm is priority in riots-hit New Caledonia, Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron to visit violence-hit New Caledonia

France Germany Frank Walter Steinmeier Emmanuel Macron Olaf Scholz European elections 2024