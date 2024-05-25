By Euronews with AP

Marine Le Pen spoke at the rally held in the town of Henin-Beaumont, ahead of the European elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

French far-right politician Marine Le Pen held a rally on Friday ahead of the European elections.

“These European elections are the last ballot to sanction Emmanuel Macron’s record and pave the way for an alternative future,” the former leader of France's far-right National Rally party said.

“If we are gathered here today, it is not to lament. It’s above all to share an immense hope.”

Some 450 million Europeans are expected to go to the polls at the beginning of June for the European elections.

Voting takes place on 9 June in France.

“On June 9, we will choose truth over the industry of lies that governs our country,” added National Party President Jordan Bardella, who also addressed the rally.

Both Bardella and Le Pen had strong messages against illegal migration, security, the bloc’s climate policy and Macron’s policy in Europe.