ADVERTISEMENT
EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

France's far-right party holds rally ahead of European elections

Leader of the French far right National Rally Marine Le Pen speaks during a meeting for the upcoming European elections in France, Friday, May 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler
Leader of the French far right National Rally Marine Le Pen speaks during a meeting for the upcoming European elections in France, Friday, May 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler Copyright Michel Euler/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
Copyright Michel Euler/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Marine Le Pen spoke at the rally held in the town of Henin-Beaumont, ahead of the European elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

French far-right politician Marine Le Pen held a rally on Friday ahead of the European elections.

“These European elections are the last ballot to sanction Emmanuel Macron’s record and pave the way for an alternative future,” the former leader of France's far-right National Rally party said. 

“If we are gathered here today, it is not to lament. It’s above all to share an immense hope.”

Some 450 million Europeans are expected to go to the polls at the beginning of June for the European elections.

Voting takes place on 9 June in France. 

“On June 9, we will choose truth over the industry of lies that governs our country,” added National Party President Jordan Bardella, who also addressed the rally.

Both Bardella and Le Pen had strong messages against illegal migration, security, the bloc’s climate policy and Macron’s policy in Europe.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Gen Z stakes claim in European Elections

European elections: What do voters want and candidates promise on fiscal policies?

Return to calm is priority in riots-hit New Caledonia, Macron says

France French politics European elections 2024