Live. EU election lead candidates face off in last debate before polls open in two weeks

The five official lead candidates that took part in the EBU debate on May 23, 2024.
The five official lead candidates that took part in the EBU debate on May 23, 2024. Copyright AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
By Mared Gwyn JonesAlice Tidey
Five hopefuls are pitching their ideas for the future of the European Union in the last showdown before over 370 million voters head to the polls across the 27 member states on June 6-9.

Lead candidates vying for the European Commission presidency will tackle key issues including migration, climate, defence and the economy in a live debate organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and broadcast live on Euronews.

The debate will kick off at 15.00 CET, with an audience of 900 expected to gather in the European Parliament's iconic hemicycle in Brussels. For the first time, voters from capitals across the EU will directly pose their questions to candidates.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates.

