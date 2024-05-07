By David Koranyi

The outcome of this year’s European elections could again send ripples beyond its borders. It is paramount that we hold the line for democracy, David Koranyi writes.

As a Hungarian who lived in Belgium for seven years, I know first-hand the opportunities and challenges of being a mobile European citizen.

The ability to live, work, and study anywhere in the EU has been game-changing for people like me and many millions of others and is one of the core reasons for being in the EU.

With the 2024 European Parliament elections on the horizon, it’s crucial for those of us living outside our home countries to understand what is at stake — and, importantly, how much our vote matters.

Against a backdrop of stirring anti-democratic forces, which could threaten our fundamental freedoms, as well as the bloc’s wider principles, such as the rule of law and human rights, this may be the most significant ballot in the bloc’s history.

How do you mobilise a group on the move?

Approximately 11 million voting-age citizens have grasped the opportunity to live in another EU member state, with millions more living in the UK and other third countries. This makes mobile Europeans a potentially pivotal voting constituency ahead of June’s elections.

The difficulty, however, is mobilising this bloc. As it stands, many must navigate cumbersome and inconsistent registration requirements or even travel significant distances to cast their ballot — barriers that undeniably lower voter turnout. Unsurprisingly, turnout among this voting group has been disconcertingly low in past European Parliament elections.

While both online and postal voting options are available, some European citizens voting from abroad fear interference through fraud, cyberattacks, and vote manipulation, as well as a lack of trust in the postal system, all of which impact their confidence in voting.

In addition, mobility affects individuals’ sense of belonging to specific places and so their motivation to vote. Familiarity with relevant administrative systems and knowledge of policies and candidates can have negative implications for voter turnout.

For some mobile Europeans, accessing information about voting in a language they understand can be hard. Others may not have the right to vote from abroad in their home country.

The EU institutions are alert to these barriers and have invested in exploring how they can be addressed.

An important part of the solution identified by the European Commission, for example, is support from NGOs and grassroots mobilisation. In response to this, we recently launched a digital platform that provides nonpartisan information to mobile EU citizens about how they can vote.

This initiative provides essential resources and guidance to ensure that all mobile citizens are equipped to participate fully in the electoral process, helping to ensure that every voice is heard.

2024 can't become the new 2016

The European elections in June are not just a pivotal moment for Europe but also potentially presage the broader political climate.

There is precedent for this, as seen in 2016, when the Brexit vote foreshadowed significant populist and anti-democratic shifts globally, culminating in the result of the US elections later that year.

2016 starkly demonstrated that political waves in one region can have profound and swift repercussions globally, emphasising the necessity for informed and vigilant participation by all citizens in the democratic process.

The outcome of this year’s European elections could again send ripples beyond its borders. It is paramount that we hold the line for democracy.

2024 has been dubbed “the Year of Democracy,” as more than 40% of the global population vote in elections everywhere from India to Indiana.

At the same time, concerns for the future of democracy persist, with growing awareness of the many existing threats, from online disinformation to dubious election practices.

The outcome of this year’s European election could again send ripples beyond its borders. It is paramount that we hold the line for democracy. Failing to do so risks further undermining the democratic foundations critical to maintaining stability, rights, and freedoms.

EU's mobile citizens deserve more

Enfranchising this important demographic, then, is a necessity. The new European Parliament can do much to realise the vision of free movement around an integrated Europe and enhance the lives of mobile EU citizens.

An expanded mobility framework would provide greater support for job seekers across EU countries, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and increasing employment opportunities.

EU-wide recognition of educational qualifications and professional certifications would simplify the process for academic and professional mobility. Ensuring all mobile EU citizens have straightforward access to voting in their host countries for local elections would foster greater political integration and representation.

Additionally, increasing funding for language learning initiatives would make it easier for EU citizens to integrate into new cultures and communities, enhancing personal and professional opportunities.

However, this is only possible if pro-European forces prevail and maintain a robust majority in the European Parliament.

The good news is that according to the Parliament's Spring 2024 Eurobarometer survey, there is a strong and growing interest among EU citizens: over 81% of Europeans now see voting as more important than ever, recognising how these elections could shape the Union amid global uncertainties.

We must ensure that despite the logistical challenges mobile EU citizens face, they will vote to maintain a Europe that champions democracy, unity, and freedom.

Our collective future in this interconnected continent and world depends on it.

David Koranyi is president of Action for Democracy, and a dual Hungarian-US citizen.

