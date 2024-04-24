EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Nestlé subsidary Perrier destroys two million bottles of water after 'fecal' bacteria discovery
Perrier, a subsidiary of Nestlé, has had to stop exploiting one of its water wells at the request of the French state.

A subsidiary of Nestlé has been ordered to destroy two million bottles of water “as a precaution” after bacteria “of faecal origin” was discovered in France. 

Perrier must stop exploiting one of its water wells at the request of the French state. 

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.

