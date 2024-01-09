France names new youngest ever PM

By Euronews

The 34-year-old Education Minister Gabriel Attal as France's new prime minister on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

French President Emmanuel Macron has named the 34-year-old Gabriel Attal as France's new prime minister on Tuesday.

Attal becomes France's youngest and first openly gay PM.

The move comes as Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right.

Attal rose to prominence as the government spokesman and education minister.

His predecessor Elisabeth Borne resigned Monday following recent political turmoil over a controversial new immigration law, which some claimed showed Macron was giving in to the far-right.

Macron, a 46-year-old centrist whose term ends in 2027, is to name a government in the coming days.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.