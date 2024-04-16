And the LUX Audience Award goes to... 'The Teachers' Lounge'

By Euronews

German director Ilker Çatak was awarded the 2024 LUX European Audience Film during a ceremony at the EU Parliament.

'The Teachers' Lounge' has won the 2024 Lux Audience Award, a prize presented by presented by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy.

The film, produced in Germany, tells the story of Carla, an idealistic young high school teacher who exposes a thief in a series of events that slide steadily out of her control.

“Culture and cinema in particular play a pivotal role in solidifying our sense of a shared European identity," said European Parliament Vice-President Evelyn Regner.

The other four films shortlisted for the award were: "20,000 Species of Bees" by Spanish director Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren, "Fallen Leaves" by Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki, "On the Adamant" by French director Nicolas Philibert, "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" by Estonian director Anna Hints.

The winning film was chosen by combining a public vote and a vote by MEPs, with each weighted at 50%.

Johannes Düncker, who wrote the script for the winning film, told Euronews he hoped people could identify with the film's characters.

You struggle with the system. You struggle with it everyday. You struggle with different opinions about people and everyone is trying to do the right thing. Johannes Düncker Script Writer

He said the idealist approach of some characters in the films could resonate with the audience.

"Films allow people to see the world through a different lens, through different characters and ultimately allow the audience to develop empathy from a different perspective," he told Euronews.

