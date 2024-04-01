Discover Lisbon's historic Técnico Innovation Centre

This state-of-the-art space is an ideal meeting point for scientists, students and entrepreneurs.

From an old railway station to a hub of knowledge and science, Lisbon's Técnico Innovation Centre is a multi-purpose event space, boasting a 24-hour study space, exhibition areas and conference rooms.

"The old station was converted into an open forum for the city as well as those studying at the Instituto Superior Técnico and the University of Lisbon. We tried to maintain its image and combined new materials with efficient bioclimatic technologies," Miguel Amado, a professor at the Instituto Superior Técnico (IST), told Euronews.

The Arco do Cego station was first opened in the early 1900s. It became a bus station in the 90s after many of the routes fell out of use and later, a car park in the early 2000s.

The team of architects from the Técnico Innovation Centre who headed this project opted for materials and bioclimatic designs that would boost the building’s energy efficiency.

"This was the place where the train rails were, which has now been repurposed. It was drafty so it is very well-ventilated. Today, this air renewal guarantees the quality of the air inside the building and comes from the bottom, up. Thanks to fluid thermodynamics, the cold and hot air rises and is purified using our technical systems", added Amado.

Thanks to this project, the University of Lisbon’s Alameda Campus now has an extra 5,000 square metres at its disposal.

"Knowledge is usually hidden inside the doors of universities and research units. Let's bring it out into the open and show people why it's important to invest in knowledge, invest in scientific research, development and entrepreneurship. What is the value? What do we do? So this is the big concept here and we're showcasing it," explained Rogério Colaço, President of the Instituto Superior Técnico.

The project cost €13 million - the European Union's Cohesion Policy allocated €5.3 million while the Técnico Innovation Centre provided €7.5 million or 58 per cent of the total budget.

Sofia, who is studying for a master's in architecture at IST, helped design one of the study areas: “We have one where students can study in groups or individually, with tables that can accommodate more people and another where they can study in a more comfortable environment.”

For more on Aurora's report click on the video in the media player above.