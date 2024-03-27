Her name is Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann and she is one of three lead candidates chosen by the European liberals for the upcoming EU elections. But what does she really think?

Known in her native Germany for her outspoken, no-nonsense style, Strack-Zimmermann wants to switch the Bundestag in Berlin, where she presides over the defence committee, for the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

By running for a seat, the 66-year-old hopes to expand her political clout and influence the debate on high-priority topics, such as support for Ukraine, the future of the defence industry, and economic competitiveness.

All of this features heavily in the 10-point manifesto agreed last week by the European liberals ahead of the June elections, where they hope to retain their position as the Parliament's third-largest group.

But the tectonic plates are in motion: an exclusive Euronews poll predicts a significant boost for hard-right and far-right parties, which threatens to polarise the conversation and make it harder to pass ambitious legislation.

It will be up to Strack-Zimmermann, together with her fellow lead candidates, Sandro Gozi and Valérie Hayer, to navigate the troubled waters and ensure their political family, Renew Europe, continues to play their cherished role of king-maker.

Before going into full campaign mode, Euronews joined Strack-Zimmermann on a bus trip to learn more about her platform and her frank opinions on Ursula von der Leyen, Viktor Orbán and the normalisation of the far right.

Watch the video above to find out what she thinks.