Breaking news. Lawmakers approve AI Act with overwhelming majority

Rapporteurs Dragos Tudorache and Brando Benifei with Parliament President Roberta Metsola.
Rapporteurs Dragos Tudorache and Brando Benifei with Parliament President Roberta Metsola. Copyright Fred MARVAUX/ European Union 2023 - Source : EP
By Cynthia KroetEuronews
Lawmakers in the European Parliament today (13 March) approved the AI Act, rules aimed at regulating AI systems according to a risk-based approach.

Lawmakers in the European Parliament today (13 March) approved the AI Act, rules aimed at regulating AI systems according to a risk-based approach with an overwhelming majority. The law passed with 523 votes in favour, 46 against and 49 abstentions.

The act, which needed final endorsement after approval on political and technical level, will now most likely enter into force this May.

