EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

EU Policy. Apple hit with €1.8 billion EU antitrust fine over music streaming

Apple was already hit with a similar fine in France.
Apple was already hit with a similar fine in France. Copyright Kathy Willens/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Cynthia Kroet
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The European Commission started investigating following a complaint by Spotify in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

US tech giant Apple has been ordered to pay a fine of €1.8 billion for abusing its dominant position on the market for the distribution of music streaming apps to iPhone and iPad users, the European Commission said today (4 March). The company applied restrictions on app developers preventing them from using cheaper music subscription services outside of the app, the investigation found.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Apple settles €12 million antitrust fine with Russia's government

Apple, under Brussels pressure, agrees to open up iPhone payments

Apple fined €10 million in Italy over iPhone water resistance claims

Apple Competition EU Policy Spotify