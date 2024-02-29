By Euronews

The European elections will take place from 6 to 9 June, when EU citizens will vote for the members of the European Parliament.

The European elections are now only 100 days away.

Between 6 to 9 June, EU citizens will be able to cast their vote for the next members of the European Parliament, who will then represent them for the next five years.

The vote comes at a time when the 27-member bloc faces several crises, including the war in Ukraine, inflation, and energy policies. Voters have different priorities for what they expect from the next European Parliament.

Euronews took to the streets of Brussels to find out if Europeans know when the elections will take place. Historically, turnout has been consistently growing since 2004, when it was 45.47. In 2019, it was 50.66

