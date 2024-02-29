EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

EU Policy. The voice of EU citizens 100 days before elections

People walk under a banner advertising the European elections outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, 24 January, 2024
People walk under a banner advertising the European elections outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, 24 January, 2024 Copyright Associated Press
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The European elections will take place from 6 to 9 June, when EU citizens will vote for the members of the European Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The European elections are now only 100 days away. 

Between 6 to 9 June, EU citizens will be able to cast their vote for the next members of the European Parliament, who will then represent them for the next five years. 

The vote comes at a time when the 27-member bloc faces several crises, including the war in Ukraine, inflation, and energy policies. Voters have different priorities for what they expect from the next European Parliament. 

Euronews took to the streets of Brussels to find out if Europeans know when the elections will take place. Historically, turnout has been consistently growing since 2004, when it was 45.47. In 2019, it was 50.66

Watch the full report in the player above to find out more about how Europeans feel about the incoming elections.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Impossible to work with 'Putin's friends' after EU elections, von der Leyen says

Greens congress choose veteran duo to take them to EU elections

EU elections: Europe's youngest MEP on how to engage young people

EU Parliament EU Policy European elections 2024