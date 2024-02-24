In this edition, we take a look at how the EU has changed since the shocking events of 24 February 2022.

This week we are joined by Sergey Lagodinsky, a German MEP from the Green Party; Liza Bezvershenko, Advocacy Coordinator at Promote Ukraine, and Ricardo Borges de Castro, Associate Director at the European Policy Centre think tank.

The panel reflects on one of the EU's biggest ever wake-up calls: 24 February 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, shaking Brussels to its core.

That day triggered a rethink at EU level on long-stalled issues, such as enlargement, security and energy policy.

Ursula von der Leyen's long-awaited announcement that she is running for a second term at the helm of the European Commission is also discussed by our panel.

Watch Brussels, my love? in the player above.