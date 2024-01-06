In this edition, we look ahead to a year that will be marked by key European Parliament elections and a leap in AI.

This week we are joined by Didrik de Schaetzen, Secretary General of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, Laura Shields, Managing Director of Red Thread EU and Andrea Renda, Director of Research at the think tank CEPS.

Panelists look ahead to what will be a bumper year of elections all across the globe and take a look at the major challenges of 2024. The big day in Europe's agenda this year will be the European Parliamentary elections in June.

"Everyone is tired, fed up and finding life expensive", said Laura Shields calling on politicians campaigning this year to offer hope to their voters.

Watch Brussels, my love? in the player above.