EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Brussels my love? Get ready, get set for a major year of elections around the world

Méabh Mc Mahon with Didrik de de Schaetzen, Laura Shields and Andrea Renda
Méabh Mc Mahon with Didrik de de Schaetzen, Laura Shields and Andrea Renda Copyright Euronews
By Méabh Mc Mahon
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

In this edition, we look ahead to a year that will be marked by key European Parliament elections and a leap in AI.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week we are joined by Didrik de Schaetzen, Secretary General of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, Laura Shields, Managing Director of Red Thread EU and Andrea Renda, Director of Research at the think tank CEPS.

Panelists look ahead to what will be a bumper year of elections all across the globe and take a look at the major challenges of 2024. The big day in Europe's agenda this year will be the European Parliamentary elections in June.

"Everyone is tired, fed up and finding life expensive", said Laura Shields calling on politicians campaigning this year to offer hope to their voters.

Watch Brussels, my love? in the player above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Brussels, my love? The real meaning of Ukrainian accession

Brussels, my love? Spain's Sánchez cheers the Spanish presidency and slams the political right

Brussels, my love? EU plays good cop at a bad COP?

AI Act US presidential elections 2024 European Parliament Elections 2024