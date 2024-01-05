By Euronews

The half percentage point rise on the November figure (2.4%) appeared driven by an abatement in falling energy prices

Food, alcohol and tobacco were expected to continue with the highest inflation rate in December (6.1%, compared with 6.9% in November), followed by services (4.0%, stable) compared with November). But a diminution in energy inflation abated from -11.5% in November to -6.7% in December.

The news is likely to damp hopes of an early interest rate decrease by the European Central Bank in 2024. The bank's rate stands unchanged from last October at 4%, following steady increases which began in July 2022.

Christine Lagarde, the president of the ECB, voiced concerns late last year that she expected inflation to rise again as subsidies on energy prices were removed. She said last November that it won’t be before the “next couple of quarters” that the ECB will start to cut rates.