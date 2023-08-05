EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Brussels, my love? Relive the best bits of the season with our summer special

Host Méabh Mc Mahon in the Grand Place of Brussels
Host Méabh Mc Mahon in the Grand Place of Brussels Copyright Euronews
By Méabh Mc Mahon

Brussels, my love? Watch or rewatch the best bits of the season including the fights over the nature restoration law and the French baguette making global news.

"Brussels, my love?" is taking a little break from EU politics for the month of August so in this special edition, we bring you some of the best bits of the season. 

One story that jumped out this year was the nature restoration law that was voted on in July in Strasbourg. The socialists and centre-right who are normally in lockstep over big bills like this turned on each other as the majority of centre-right MEPs voted against the Commission's proposal despite the dozens of amendments that were introduced to give clarity for farmers and industry.

We also take a look back at how the French baguette went viral when UNESCO gave it a special status. 

"Brussels, my love?" is produced by Paul Larroque Hoppenot and Luis Albertos.

