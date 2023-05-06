Panelists discussed the ongoing debate about whether the climate crisis justifies any form of protest, even if it's most annoying for fellow citizens.

Euronews' Brussels bureau brings you its latest episode of a weekly talk show that aims to break down European news and politics.

This week, we are joined by Laura Sullivan, executive director at WeMove Europe, Chloé Mikolajczak, climate and social justice activist and Reinier van Lanschot, co-president of Volt Europa.

Panelists delved into the big news of the week in Brussels which was "disruptive activism" that is shaking up the climate debate in several European countries these days.

Activists have used attention-grabbing tactics like blocking roads, gluing themselves to trains or to streets.

The results are a mostly angry public, tons of hate posts on social media and less support for the climate cause.

The second topic of the panel discussion was the situation in France.

For months now, the country has been rocked by protests against what should have been a regular political process: a big overhaul of the pension system.

A project that was a central part of Emmanuel Macon's campaign platform when he was running for re-election a year ago.

The pension reform is now the law of the land, yet unions keep fighting the reform, and last Monday, May Day, saw probably the most violent clashes between protesters and police.

A crisis of confidence in the government or the presidential democracy à la française?

Watch Brussels, My Love? In the player above.